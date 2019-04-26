Man suffers serious injuries in Kettering crash

A man was left with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering last night (Thursday).

Police were called to Stanier Close, just off Northfield Avenue, at 5.40pm after a crash between a Renault car and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene by a doctor who happened to be in the area before being taken to hospital.

A police spokesman described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests were made in connection with the collision but the spokesman urged anyone with information to contact them.

Those with information should contact police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.