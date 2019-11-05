Man suffers fractured skull in random attack while walking home in Northampton

The attack was on Kettering Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

He was assaulted while walking with a female friend on Kettering Road towards Wellingborough Road sometime between 12.15am and 12.40am on Sunday, October 27.

The victim fell to the ground during the assault and was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered a fractured skull.