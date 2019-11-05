Man suffers fractured skull in random attack while walking home in Northampton
A man suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by an unknown person in Northampton while walking home in the early hours of the morning.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:10 am
He was assaulted while walking with a female friend on Kettering Road towards Wellingborough Road sometime between 12.15am and 12.40am on Sunday, October 27.
The victim fell to the ground during the assault and was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered a fractured skull.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.