Man suffers broken jaw after two men punch him in Northampton

Police are hunting for two men who attacked a man in his late thirties in Semilong.

The incident happened on Monday, September 30, between 7pm and 8pm in Essex Street, Northamptonshire Police said today, October 17.

A man in his late 30s was attacked by two other men who punched him, breaking his jaw in the process.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The first offender is described as a white man with tanned skin in his late 20s, about 6ft 1in, of stocky build, with dark brown hair and wearing dark-coloured jeans and a hoody.

"The second offender is described as a white man, shorter than the first offender," she added.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.