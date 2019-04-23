Man robbed under bridge in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a robbery under the St James Bridge near Westbridge in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 18, between 8.15am and 8.30am, when a man was approached by another man who pushed him, searched him and stole cash. Police have released the information today.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.