Man robbed in Wellingborough

A man was pushed to the floor and robbed of cash in Wellingborough.

Police have launched an appeal after the incident on Monday (October 14) at about 6.30pm. The victim was at the junction of Priory Road and Jubilee Crescent when he was approached from behind, pushed to the floor and robbed of money.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The offender is described as male, wearing a very big dark jacket with a large hood and riding a yellow/green neon bicycle.” Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.