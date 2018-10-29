Man punched in the face and grabbed by the neck after leaving Corby pub

A man was assaulted outside the Samuel Lloyd Pub in Gretton Brook Road, Corby, sometime between midnight and 1.30am on Saturday, October 13.

The victim and a friend left the pub and walked towards the victim’s car, at which point they were approached by a group of four or five men, two of whom assaulted the victim.

He was punched to the face and grabbed by the neck.

The first offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 25, with an average build and about 5ft 10in.

He had dark brown hair and a full dark brown beard.

He wore a black puffer North Face jacket and black jogging bottoms.

The second offender is describe as a white man, about 5ft 10in and with a heavy build.

He had short blonde hair and wore a black hoody.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.