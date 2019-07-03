Man punched in dispute over bike in Kettering

An argument over what was believed to be a stolen bike in Kettering saw a man punched in the face.

The victim was in Silver Street between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on Friday (June 28) when he saw people riding on a bicycle which he thought was stolen.

Police arrested three people.

He challenged the rider and called the police.

The rider and his two associates then assaulted him, leaving him with a suspected broken nose.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

They were a 27-year-old Kettering man, a 47-year-old Kettering man and a 46-year-old Corby woman.

They have all been released with no further action.