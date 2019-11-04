Man left with multiple wounds after Corby meat cleaver attack

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a meat cleaver in Corby.

Police have charged a man after the incident in Mull Drive on Saturday (November 2) between 5.45pm and 6.05pm.

Police have arrested a man.

The victim was attacked in the street by another man with the weapon.

He was left with lacerations to the back of his head, neck, arm and stomach and taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said they are not life-threatening.

Jordan Craig Andrew Marshall, 29, of Warkton Way in Corby, was arrested in Collingwood Avenue on Sunday.

A man will appear in court this morning.

He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident and will appear in court this morning.