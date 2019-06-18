Man left with broken jaw after being attacked by group of four in Northampton

A man will need surgery for a broken jaw after being attacked by a group of four men in Northampton yesterday (Monday, June 17).

The victim was stopped by two men while on a footpath across a grassed area between Blackthorn Road and Cherry Lodge Road at around 3pm.

As they spoke, two further men arrived on a red off-road motorbike.

The pillion passenger got off and shouted at the victim before punching him in the face - all four men fled towards Cherry Lodge Road.

Police are seeking information about those involved and the motorbike used, which is described as a red off-road or dirt bike, of a type not believed to be road-legal.

The suspect who punched the victim is described as mixed race with light skin, aged around 18, of skinny build.

His face was covered by black fabric, possibly a t-shirt, and he wore a green hoody with the hood up and pulled tight to cover his forehead, and tracksuit bottoms.

The suspect riding the bike is described as white, and wore a grey jacket with a dark hoody underneath, worn with the hood up and white fabric covering his mouth.

The first of the two men who initially challenged the victim is described as white, aged around 22, 5ft 8in tall and of skinny build. He wore a dark turquoise North Face full tracksuit.

The second is described as mixed race, aged around 25, taller than his companion and of medium build. He had dark hair, worn in small plaits and shaved at the sides. He wore a dark green tracksuit.

The footpath where the attack happened runs from opposite Blackthorn Bridge Court and passes close to sports facilities.

Anyone with information about the incident, the motorbike used or those involved, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.