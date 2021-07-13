Man left unconscious with facial injuries after being brutally attacked from behind in Northampton

A man was left unconscious after being horrifically assaulted by another man in Northampton.

The attack happened after the victim exited a taxi on Balfour Road and was assaulted from behind by another man.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the attack took place at the end of May but a specific date and time was not given at the time of publication.

The assault took place on Balfour Road in Northampton.

The victim was knocked unconscious and he suffered facial injuries as a result.

Police officers have released CCTV images of two people they believe may be able to help them with their investigation into the attack.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The two people in the images may be able to assist the investigation and them, or anyone who knows them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"They were also believed to be in company with two other females, who are also encouraged to come forward."