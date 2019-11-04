Man left with multiple wounds after Corby meat cleaver attack

Police have arrested a man.

Police have charged a man after the incident in Mull Drive on Saturday (November 2) between 5.45pm and 6.05pm.

The victim was attacked in the street by another man with the weapon.

He was left with lacerations to the back of his head, neck, arm and stomach and taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

A man will appear in court this morning.

A police spokesman said they are not life-threatening.

Jordan Craig Andrew Marshall, 29, of Warkton Way in Corby, was arrested in Collingwood Avenue on Sunday.