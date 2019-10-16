Man knocked out in random Desborough attack

A man was left unconscious after being punched at random in Desborough.

Police are appealing for information after the shocking attack in Station Road at about 7pm on Sunday (October 13).

Police are investigating

The victim, a man aged between 40 and 50, was in Station Road when he was approached and punched in his chest and then neck.

A police spokesman said the attack left him knocked out and that they were treating it as a random assault.

The victim was taken to Kettering General Hospital but has since recovered.

No descriptions of the attacker were available but police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.