A man in his 30s was brutally beaten and stabbed by a gang in a Northampton footpath on Saturday (January 29).

Detectives say the victim is receiving ongoing treatment in University Hospital Coventry following the assault between 5.20pm and 5.40pm close to the Co-op in Fieldmill Road, Bellinge.

According to police, the man was dragged to the floor, punched and kicked in the head before the group ran off.

Police are hunting a gang of young males following an assault near Bellinge Co-Op on Saturday

The victim then got on a bus and only raised the alarm after realising that he had also been stabbed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The attackers are described as young white males and were all wearing dark-coloured clothing.

"Our officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have captured a group of young males running away from the scene on CCTV or dashcam to get in touch.