Man kicked in the head and stabbed during brutal assault by gang on footpath near Northampton Co-Op
Police hunting group of 'five or six males' who left injured victim in hospital
A man in his 30s was brutally beaten and stabbed by a gang in a Northampton footpath on Saturday (January 29).
Detectives say the victim is receiving ongoing treatment in University Hospital Coventry following the assault between 5.20pm and 5.40pm close to the Co-op in Fieldmill Road, Bellinge.
According to police, the man was dragged to the floor, punched and kicked in the head before the group ran off.
The victim then got on a bus and only raised the alarm after realising that he had also been stabbed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The attackers are described as young white males and were all wearing dark-coloured clothing.
"Our officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have captured a group of young males running away from the scene on CCTV or dashcam to get in touch.
"Anyone with information which could help the investigation can call 101using incident number 22000057159 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."