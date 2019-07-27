Man jailed for having knife in Wellingborough

A man caught with a knife in Wellingborough has been jailed.

Mariusz Lewanddowski, 42, admitted having the kitchen knife in Elsden Road on May 18 after originally denying the offence.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The Polish national, who lives in Fulmar Lane, also pleaded guilty to threatening violence leaving a man fearing for his safety on the same day.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month Lewanddowski was jailed for three months.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £115.

A restraining order preventing him from contacting the man he threatened was granted and will run for two years.