Man indecently exposes himself to woman in Northampton at same spot as other incidents

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman at a spot in Northampton where two similar incidents have been reported.

He 'flashed' her from the pathway below the bridge on Towcester Road near KFC as she walked towards the town centre between 5.40pm and 5.50pm on Friday (October 18).

The incidents were all reported from victims on Towcester Road being 'flashed' from the path below. Photo: Google

The offender is described as a white man, aged 25-30, about 5ft 9in, of stocky build, clean shaven, with short blond hair.

He was wearing a dark blue jumper and dark blue trousers.

A middle-aged man indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Northampton at a similar time on August 12.

While a topless man holding a large bottle of cider did the same thing to "a number of people" on August 26.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

