A man was hit with a weapon just off Corby's Willowbrook Road.

There was a police presence in the area on Saturday evening (June 22), after an incident just before 7pm.

A police spokesman said a man was in Thoroughsale Wood when he was approached by another man.

The attacker then hit him with the handle of a Samurai sword.

The spokesman added that the victim was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.