Man dies after single-punch assault in Northampton town centre

An investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old man died as a result of a single punch assault in the Drapery, Northampton.

The incident happened close to an alleyway near McDonald's between 5.10am and 5.15am on Saturday, February 9, when the man was punched once to the head, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but sadly died as a result of his injuries on Monday, February 18.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries. An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anyone calling with information can quote the incident number: 19000067841.