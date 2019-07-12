Man denies Corby attempted murder

A man accused of being involved in a shooting in Corby has denied attempted murder.

Dimitrus Paskovss, of Guests Close in Telford, Shropshire, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Friday) over an incident on December 22 in Stone House Mews.

Northampton Crown Court.

A man was found with injuries to his neck and stomach but was later released from hospital.

Paskovss, 30, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

He was remanded in custody to face a trial in October along with four other defendants charged with their involvement in the incident.

They are: Arturs Daukste, 37 and of Wellington Road in Birmingham, Laurenc Gjura, 25 and of Oakmere Avenue in Potters Bar, Lewis Fleming, 28 and of Knights Close in Corby, and James McNamee, 37 and of Newark Drive in Corby.