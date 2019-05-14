Man cut with knife by group of boys in Northampton park

Police officers have released CCTV images of a group they wish to speak to following a robbery in the Racecourse, Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 4, between 6pm and 6.40pm, when two men were confronted by a group of boys and attacked. One of the men was knocked unconscious and the other one received a cut to the wrist from one of the group who was carrying a knife.

CCTV images released by police

Anyone who recognises the people in the images can call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.