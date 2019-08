A Corby man has appeared in court charged with robbing women in separate incidents at a supermarket.

Alan Succo, 31 and of Alberta Close is charged with the robbery of a woman at a cashpoint at Morrisons in Oakley Road on July 30.

He is also accused of robbing a 71-year-old woman in the store’s car park on August 2.

Succo appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 18.