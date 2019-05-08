Man charged with rape and sexual assaults in Northampton

A 40-year-old man has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault following two incidents in Northampton.

Constantin Anton, 40, of Pell Court, Northampton has been charged in relation to an alleged rape and sexual assault that happened in St Andrew’s Road on Sunday, March 31, and an alleged sexual assault that happened in Tonmead Walk, in Lumbertubs, on Thursday, May 2.

The first alleged incident happened in St Andrews Road on Sunday, March 31. Picture credit: Google Maps.

Anton is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, May 8), Northamptonshire Police today said.