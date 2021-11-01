Man charged with harassing Kettering's MP

Philip Hollobone.

A man will face magistrates this morning charged with harassing Kettering MP Philip Hollobone.

Marcus Ambrose, of Church Lane in Cransley, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday) over his alleged behaviour between June and September this year.

The 41-year-old is accused of making unwanted contact through phone calls and and voice messages to the Conservative MP, who has represented Kettering in Parliament since 2005.

He is also accused of sending emails and text messages and pursuing him when he was jogging.