Man charged with drink driving after being stopped at Silverstone circuit after MotoGP

A 27-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after he was stopped by police at the Silverstone circuit.

The driver of a purple Mercedes CLA Class was stopped by officers within the public area of the Silverstone Circuit at 2.40pm on Sunday, August 29 - the final day of the annual MotoGP race.Kanwar Khara, 27, of Havant in Hampshire was arrested and later charged with drink driving.

PC Scott, tweeting about the drink driving incident on Monday (August 30), said: "Last night I also interviewed and charged a male arrested for drink drive in Silverstone following the Moto GP. Whilst the bikes competed for first place on track, all this male won was a night in the cells and a complimentary court appearance next month.

Khara will be appearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court on September 24.

This was not the only drink driving related incident to take place over the August bank holiday weekend.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, August 28 in connection with drink driving, failing to stop for police and using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury after driving around Northampton with a missing tyre.