A 30-year-old man has been charged with two knifepoint robberies that took place in the St James area of Northampton.

Luke Bosworth, 30, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Saturday, May 11, charged with a knife point robbery on Saturday, April 20, in Glasgow Street and a knife point robbery on Thursday, May 9, in Standside.

Standside (red marker), where the second robbery took place

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, June 6.