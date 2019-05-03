Man charged after serious crash in Burton Latimer

A man has been charged over a crash that left a cyclist with serious injuries after a police chase.

Station Road in Burton Latimer was closed for several hours on April 11 after the incident, which saw officers pursue a car through Isham before the crash.

Gary Lynch, of no fixed abode, has been charged with seven offences.

He is charged with taking a Mitsubishi Shogun from a farm in Grafton Regis near Towcester without the owner’s consent and causing damage to property through driving.

The 55-year-old has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Lynch faces further charges of stealing cash, a phone, keys and bank cards from the Grafton Regis farm having entered as a trespasser and attempting to enter The White Hart pub in Grafton Regis with intent to steal.

He is also accused of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analyis.

Lynch was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on May 10.

Because the vehicle involved in the collision was being pursued by police, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).