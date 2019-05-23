Man caught with EIGHT INCH blade in Corby Primark jailed

A man is behind bars after being caught with a blade more than half a foot long in a busy Corby shop.

Samuel Coker, 22, was found in possession of a kitchen knife in the town’s Primark in Willow Place on April 29.

The knife’s blade was measured and found to be 8in long.

Coker, of Fulbourne Road in Walthamstow, London, admitted possessing the weapon at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

Coker was already on licence for another offence and magistrates jailed him for four months.

They also ordered the knife to be destroyed.