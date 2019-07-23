Man beaten unconscious by three men in Kettering attack

Police investigating a serious attack on a man walking home from a night out have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to.

At about 4am on Sunday, July 7, a group of friends were walking along Montagu Street when three men attacked them.

One of the victims was punched and kicked in the head by all three assailants, leaving him unconscious with head and mouth injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information relevant to the investigation, and are asking him, or anyone with information about his identity, to call 101.

Two men arrested at the scene, an 18-year-old Kettering man, and a 26-year-old Kettering man, have been released under investigation.