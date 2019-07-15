Man attacked with baseball bat in Wellingborough

A man was taken to hospital after he was beaten up with a baseball bat in Wellingborough.

Police were called at about 7.20pm on July 2 after the incident in Masefield Close.

Police are investigating.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries a police spokesman described as minor.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.