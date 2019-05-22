Man arrested on drug charges after car accident in Corby handed suspended sentence

A street drug dealer who was caught after crashing his car in Corby has been given a suspended sentence.

Conrad Konewka, of Dewar Close, was convicted last month of possession of a controlled Class B drug, namely amphetamine, and of possessing 328g of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was arrested when police attended a road accident in Cottingham Road on April 20.

Police officers searched his vehicle and found three bags of white powder - amphetamines - and a small bag of cannabis, the court heard.

"The officers confronted him and he ran away," said Ben Gow, prosecuting.

When later searching his home, officers found a large bag of cannabis with a street value of £2,830 and a number of mobile phones.

In his police interview, Konewka answered "no comment" to all questions.

The street dealer was handed an eight-month suspended sentence for 18 months by Judge Rupert Mayo at Northampton Crown Court on May 21.