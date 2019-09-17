Man arrested after twenty-minute Corby police chase

A man was tracked down by a police helicopter after leading officers on a twenty-minute chase through Corby's streets.

The pursuit started at about 11am today (Tuesday) when the driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop in Rockingham Road and drove towards the Beanfield area.

He was chased through Gainsborough Road, York Road, Greenhill Rise and surrounding streets for about 20 minutes before the car eventually stopped and the driver de-camped in Sedbergh Road.

A police helicopter followed him from above and tracked him to a garden in Markham Walk just up the road.

A police spokesman said they arrested a 20-year-old man of no fixed abode in connection with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence or insurance.