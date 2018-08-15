Man alleged to have stolen purse in Northampton supermarket before putting it down the front of his trousers

CCTV images have been released following an alleged theft in a Northampton Aldi store.

A man is thought to have stolen a purse from the victim’s handbag and put it down the front of his trousers before leaving the store.

The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1.20pm on Tuesday July at the Aldi store on Towcester Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact."

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.