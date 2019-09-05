Man accused of stabbing Shetland pony in East Northants appears before court

A teenager suspected of stabbing a horse was due to make his first appearance before magistrates today.

Reece Reed, who was due to appear via videolink from HMP Peterborough, is accused of stabbing the Shetland Pony at a farm in Shelton Road, Hargrave, near Raunds.

The 19-year-old faces three charges; one of criminal damage with regard to the £3,000 horse, one of criminal damage with regard to a summer house and a third charge of possession of a knife.

The pony was stabbed several times during the attack that took place on April 24 last year.

The horse was treated by vets and a Justgiving page raised more than £3,000 to help with his treatment.

Reed was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, September 5.)