Man, 34, set to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court charged with thefts from vehicle
Arrest followed launch of Operation Orbit tackling burglaries in Delapre and Far Cotton neighbourhoods
Detectives confirmed a 34-year-old man will appear in court later this month in connection with thefts in Northampton on Friday (January 14).
Nicky Sheehan, of Abbey Road, Northampton, is accused of two thefts from motor vehicles and one attempted theft from a motor vehicle.
The charges relate to incidents in Letts Road where a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Focus were broken into and laptops stolen, and one incident in Towcester Road.
Sheehan is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on January 31.
Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team last week revealed it launched Operation Orbit in response to a number of burglaries in the Far Cotton and Delapre areas.
Inspector Andy Blaize, said: “We have put a lot of work in to tackle these burglaries and I hope this reassures the local community who have been rightly concerned.
“We take reports of burglary seriously and that is why there is a dedicated Burglary Team in our Force working solely on this crime type.”
