Machete-wielding robbers make threats after bursting into Wellingborough flat

Police are today (November 11) appealing for information after the terrifying robbery in Bell Court on November 1 at about 11.20pm.

The men forced entry into a ground floor flat by smashing a glass pane and threatened the occupant with knives and demanded cash.

A police spokesman said: "The first offender is described as a black man, about 5ft 6in, of slim build, wearing a Nike face cover and black hooded tracksuit. He was carrying a little knife inside a brown case.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"The second offender is described as a white man, 6ft, of skinny build, wearing purple trainers and a black balaclava. He was carrying a silver machete.

"The third offender is described as a white man, 6ft, of slim build, wearing a black face covering and black tracksuit. He was carrying a silver machete."