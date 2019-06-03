‘Lost’ thieves target woman in Kettering car park

A woman fell victim to thieves who distracted her by asking for directions in Kettering.

The incident took place in the Morrisons car park in Lower Street just after 1pm on Friday, May 31.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was in the car park when a man approached her and asked her for directions.

Whilst she was speaking to him a second person entered her blue Hyundai i20 and stole cards from her handbag.

Describing the man who asked for directions, a police spokesman said: “He spoke with an eastern European accent and was wearing a white T-shirt and a dark jacket.”

No description of the second suspect was available and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.