‘Lost’ thieves strike again at Kettering supermarket

Thieves pretending to need directions pounced again in a Kettering car park.

Police were called after the incident at Tesco in Carina Road between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, June 6.

Tesco in Kettering.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, had been to the supermarket and put her shopping and handbag in the boot of her car.

When she went to the trolley park she was approached by a man who spoke very poor English.

He asked her to read something on a piece of paper and asked for directions to the hospital.

On returning to her car the victim received a text from her bank saying that two attempts to withdraw money had been denied.

When she got home she found her purse was missing from her handbag.

No description of the man was available apart from that he spoke broken English.

It’s the latest in a string of similar incidents in the area.

On May 31 a man approached a woman in the Morrisons car park and asked for directions. Cards were stolen from her handbag.

Last week police urged the public to remain alert after a spate of thefts in Kettering and Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said detectives are not ruling out a connection between the Tesco theft to the other incidents as a linked crime.