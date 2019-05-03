Lockdown at Kettering schools over after search for ‘knifeman’

Kettering schools were placed on lockdown after a member of staff spotted a man they thought was carrying a knife.

Police raced to Millbrook Junior School and Millbrook Infant School on the Ise Lodge estate at 9am this morning (Friday) - but soon linked it to an incident earlier this week when a battle re-enacter was seen in the area.

Officers told staff to lock the doors as they searched for a man with ‘a large knife or sword’.

Police could not find the man described to them by staff.

But their investigation found a man matching the description was seen with a foam sword with a real handle in the same area just a few days ago.

He was spoken to at the time by a member of police staff who saw him in the street.

A police spokesman said: “It transpired he was off to a battle re-enactment.”

The lockdown has since been lifted.

An ‘invacuation’ policy was also briefly in place at Compass Primary Academy in Windmill Avenue.

In a memo to parents, Millbrook Junior School said: “Following police investigation and advice we are no longer on lockdown but will remain vigilant throughout the day.

“All of the children are safe and happy.”

They urged parents to avoid ringing the school so staff can be free to care for children.

The memo added: “We understand that this will be concerning for parents but please be reassured that your children are safe.”

A police spokesman added that a PCSO will visit the school today.