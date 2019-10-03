A Little Stanion man is facing jail after admitting swindling his employers out of almost £700,000.

Cruel Jamie Tann, 38 and of Savernake Drive, left 10,000 holidaymakers without a booking after his actions led Market Harborough firm Diamond Shortbreak Holidays into administration.

Leicester Crown Court.

He appeared at Leicester Crown Court this week where he pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of false accounting and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Police were contacted in February 2017 by the company who had suspicions that Tann, who had been employed by the firm as its finance director, had made a number of payments which had raised concern.

An investigation began and it was discovered that between March 2015 and January 2017, Tann had fraudulently caused a total of £685,648 to be paid from company accounts to accounts controlled by him.

It was also discovered that he had falsified the company records in order to misrepresent their public financial position.

The perverting the course of justice charge relates to a false statement Tann provided in June 2016 in a High Court case over an unpaid credit card bill owed by the company.

Detective Constable Aaron Horn, who led the investigation, said: “Jamie Tann’s actions caused such financial loss to the company that it put them into administration leaving a significant number of people unemployed.

“It left 10,000 holidaymakers with no bookings, who had to make claims against credit card companies to get their money back.

“Although Tann had made significant efforts to prevent his fraud and its extent being discovered, our investigation was able to evidence his actions leaving him with no choice to admit his guilt in court.”

Tann will appear at the same court on December 19.

When the firm went into administration in March 2017, owing £10 million, dozens were also left unemployed.

They had sold city breaks and river cruises as well walking holidays and rail trips.

Tann has already been disqualified from promoting, forming or managing a company for 11 years.