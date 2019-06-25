Little Harrowden murder: victim named

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Little Harrowden has been named.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, died after an incident in Hardwick Road in the village on Friday evening (June 21).

Police at the scene

Police are yet to formally name him as the victim but he was named in court documents relating to two people who appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with his murder this morning (Tuesday).

Levar Thomas, 20 and of Knox Road in Wellingborough, and 28-year-old Sophie Hughes of Faraday Court in Thrapston were remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

As the investigation into the murder continues, an 18-year-old man from Wellingborough was also arrested on suspicion of murder last night.

A 38-year-old Wellingborough man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday remained in police custody this morning.