A firework was put through the letterbox of a house in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 15, between 3am and 3.15am, when a lit firework was pushed through a letterbox in Stream Bank Close, Wellingborough, causing a fire in the hallway.

The offender was a slim man, about 5ft 9in, and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.