A large knife was found after police raided a house in Kettering yesterday (Thursday).

Officers from Northamptonshire's proactive team executed a drugs warrant in Havelock Street at about 4pm.

This knife was recovered from the house. Credit: @NptonProactive

Nobody was inside and no arrests were made - although a hunting knife with a blade more than 6in long was recovered.

The force's proactive team said the 'decorative piece', complete with sheath, was "left nicely on the coffee table".

Drug paraphernalia was also found.