Large group attempt to start fires in Kettering Morrisons car park

Emergency services were called to a Kettering supermarket last night (Tuesday) when a group tried to start fires in the underground car park.

A police spokesman said about 30 young people appeared to be in the group at Morrisons in Lower Street when the incident took place at about 6.20pm.

Morrisons' underground car park where a large group attempted to start fires

They ran off towards the town centre before emergency services arrived.

No fires were successfully started and there was no damage caused.

There were no arrests or descriptions of the people involved.

There was also an incident at Morrisons' separate petrol station in Northfield Avenue earlier in the day after a collision between three vehicles at 4pm.

Morrisons petrol station on Northfield Avenue, Kettering, where there was a three-car collision yesterday afternoon

The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Astra, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Vauxhall Vivaro.

One woman reported seeing police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance but a police spokesman confirmed there were only a few minor injuries.