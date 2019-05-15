Laptop taken from Northampton house

Officers investigating a burglary in Semilong, Northampton, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 5.25am and 5.45am on Saturday, April 20, an unknown person/s entered a property in Grafton Street and stole a silver 22in Apple Mac computer.

The burglary happened in Grafton Street

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, or anyone carrying an item which could be the stolen computer, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared via Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.