Landlord fined for dumping tenant’s belongings in Kettering street

A landlord who left his tenant’s belongings on a Kettering street is now more than £1,500 out of pocket.

Following a court hearing at Northampton Magistrates Court on May 28, Steven Squires, 50, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, was ordered to pay a total of £1,642.64 for fly-tipping in Crown Street, Kettering, on August 15 last year.

Squires pleaded guilty in court and was fined £575, and ordered to pay costs of £1,010.64 and a victim surcharge of £57.

Court documents say a matress, chest of drawers, duvet cover and bags were dumped on the pavement.

Kettering Council encourages members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly in our rural areas, and urge you to report any suspicious fly-tipping activity to us by calling 01536 410 333 or at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping

Shirley Plenderleith, Head of Public Services at Kettering Council, said: “Fly-tipping not only blights neighbourhoods but costs time and money to remove it – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.

“I would urge anyone who spots fly-tippers to report it to the council on 01536 410 333 or online at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping.”