Landlady's son injured in shooting at Northampton pub

A landlady has revealed her son was injured in a shooting at a Northampton pub

According to a post on the pub's own Facebook page, a firearm was reportedly fired in an incident outside the King David pub, in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, on Friday night.

The King David pub

A man was shot in the hand and had four ribs broken according to a post on the pub's official Facebook page.

In another Facebook post, the staff confirmed the King David has been closed over the weekend until further notice.

This incident has not yet been confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.