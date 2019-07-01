Knifepoint robbers strike in Burton Latimer

A man on his way home in Burton Latimer was robbed at knifepoint.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in High Street when he was attacked between 11pm and 11.25pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Police are investigating.

He was approached by two men who got out of a black or dark coloured car.

They threatened him with a knife before taking money from him.

The victim suffered 'minor' cuts to his face and fingers. No description of the attackers was provided.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is under way and officers are appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.