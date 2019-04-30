Knife-wielding youths threaten man in Kettering

A man was threatened by three youths armed with knives in Kettering’s town centre.

The incident took place in High Street outside McDonald’s just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 23.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was threatened by the gang who asked what he had on him.

The victim got into a taxi to leave.

A police spokesman said no descriptions of the gang had been given to them but that the man had been robbed by the same youths the previous week.

No arrests have been made over the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.