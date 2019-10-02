Knife amnesty bins collect 19 weapons from Kettering and Corby

A special police operation to address knife crime saw 19 knives surrendered in Kettering and Corby.

Northamptonshire Police took part in the nationwide Operation Sceptre between September 16 and 23 in an attempt to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and to tackle knife crime.

Police held local information and amnesty points across Kettering and Corby

Just this week, a 15-year-old-boy was stabbed twice in Kettering in Doris Road in the early hours of Monday morning. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Superintendent Dennis Murray said: "The week of action was very well received by the public, who can be reassured we continue to fight knife crime on a daily basis."

During the week, police increased the presence of officers, conducted weapon sweeps, targeted known habitual knife carriers and visited schools and colleges to educate children and young people about the risks of carrying a knife.

There were 15 weapon sweeps in Kettering and Corby and a police spokesman said this resulted in two knives being recovered from bushes and undergrowth.

Supt Murray previously said criminals were known to hide their weapons away from their properties in case of police searches.

Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets helped the police carry out 12 test purchase operations, where an underage cadet would attempt to buy a knife from a shop to make sure they were not selling knives to those under 18.

Four of the 12 test purchases failed and the shops were given warnings and will be tested again at a later date.

The cadets also helped deliver 2,500 crime prevention leaflets in public places.

The week of knife crime action coincided with the sentencing of a man who was only 16 when he stabbed a 17-year-old to death with a single wound.

Amari Smith, 18, of Penfold Close, Kingsthorpe, was jailed for nine years and four months.

Supt Murray said: “Nothing can give a starker warning to people everywhere - carrying a knife does not protect you - it can ruin your life forever. This case demonstrates in the most tragic way possible, there is never a good reason to carry a knife.

“We will continue to work relentlessly to challenge and prevent violence and to keep our young people and communities safe."

Anyone who has any information about suspicious behaviour in their area or information about people carrying knives is urged to contact the police on 101.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.