Kettering woman wanted after skipping court

A Kettering woman is wanted by police after failing at appear at court.

Heidi James, 20 and formerly of Bayes Street, is believed to be in the Kettering or Corby area.

She is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 26,

She was due to face two charges of common assault committed in Corby in February and March, and three thefts from shops in Corby and Wellingborough in February, March and April.

Anyone with information about where James is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000397473.