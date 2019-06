A Kettering woman is in custody after drugs were found in a car on the A43 this morning (Thursday).

Police have seized what is believed to be a large quantity of class A drugs after the vehicle was stopped on the major road near Moulton at about 1.10am.

Police seized the drugs this morning

A 47-year-old Kettering woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

She is currently in police custody.